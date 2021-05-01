CAI International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $736.29 million, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAI International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

