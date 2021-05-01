Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.740-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.73 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.990-3.070 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.92.

CDNS stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,932. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $75.27 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.82 and a 200 day moving average of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

