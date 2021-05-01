C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $58.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

