BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Down 43.4% in April

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the March 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BYD stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,228. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. BYD has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $72.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BYDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC raised shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

