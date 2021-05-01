Bunge (NYSE:BG) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Get Bunge alerts:

NYSE BG opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. Bunge has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 20.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 41,341 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.