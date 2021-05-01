Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 12,697 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

