Buckhead Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 64.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $424.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $432.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.61. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.92 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.