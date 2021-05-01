Buckhead Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.1% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $380.56 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.50. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

