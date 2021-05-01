Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,103 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,103 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.74.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

