Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,155 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.