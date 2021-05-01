Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up about 1.7% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CF Industries worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CF Industries by 2,151.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 206,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 197,208 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in CF Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $48.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

