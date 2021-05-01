Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.55. The company has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

