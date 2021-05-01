BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

BTBIF opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

