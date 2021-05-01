BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 163 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.33.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,226.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,199.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

