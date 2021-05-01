Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Bryn Mawr Bank has a payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $915.98 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

