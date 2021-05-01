Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.300-7.600 EPS.
Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $107.13. 943,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,391. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.06.
In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
