Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.300-7.600 EPS.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $107.13. 943,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,391. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.06.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

