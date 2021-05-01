Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4-5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.300-7.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. The company had a trading volume of 943,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $109.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.06.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

