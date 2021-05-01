Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4-5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.300-7.600 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. The company had a trading volume of 943,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $109.18.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.06.
In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
