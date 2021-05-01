Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4-5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.300-7.600 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Brunswick stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.13. The company had a trading volume of 943,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.87. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $109.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

