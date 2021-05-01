Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.
Shares of BC opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $109.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brunswick by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 599,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
