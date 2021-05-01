Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Shares of BC opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $109.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brunswick by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 599,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

