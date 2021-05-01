Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4-5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.300-7.600 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.06.

BC traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $107.13. The company had a trading volume of 943,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,391. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $109.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

