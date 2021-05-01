Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

