Brokers Set Expectations for Encompass Health Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

