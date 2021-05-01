Brokers Set Expectations for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALSN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

