Brokers Offer Predictions for Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Yum China in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.70 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YUMC. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

NYSE YUMC opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Yum China by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

