Brokers Offer Predictions for Lufax Holding Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lufax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lufax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Rowe initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of LU opened at $11.90 on Friday. Lufax has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $325,000.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

