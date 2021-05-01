Brokers Offer Predictions for Ecolab Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.10. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $224.12 on Friday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of -60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,095,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after buying an additional 463,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 340,782 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

