Brokers Offer Predictions for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

NYSE AQN opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 319,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 956,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,891,000 after buying an additional 413,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

