Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LECO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $128.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $68.12 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after buying an additional 72,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,667,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,458,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after buying an additional 727,921 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $83,998,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

