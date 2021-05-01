Brokers Issue Forecasts for Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.55 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 537,008 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,348,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 576,513 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 942.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 258,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 269,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.