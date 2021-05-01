Brokers Issue Forecasts for Champion Iron Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CIA opened at C$6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$1.62 and a 1 year high of C$6.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.87.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$329.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$329.80 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

