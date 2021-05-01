Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT at $25.14

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

VCTR stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

