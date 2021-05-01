Brokerages Set Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Target Price at $13.50

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. 4,596,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,834,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth $592,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 493.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 63,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

