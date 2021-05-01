Brokerages Set Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Price Target at $82.07

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.47.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.25. 327,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.