Brokerages Set Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) PT at $60.33

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

PRAX traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.66. 329,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). On average, analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,366,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,610,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

