Brokerages Set KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Target Price at GBX 672.50

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 672.50 ($8.79).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 848.40 ($11.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. KAZ Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 870.69 ($11.38). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 851.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 735.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

