Brokerages Set eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Target Price at $15.50

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get eGain alerts:

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 118.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 62,908 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in eGain by 18.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in eGain by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of eGain by 61.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of eGain by 19.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

EGAN opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. eGain has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $305.27 million, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.