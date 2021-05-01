Brokerages Set eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Target Price at $15.50

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.
In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.
EGAN opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. eGain has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $305.27 million, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About eGain
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
