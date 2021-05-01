Brokerages Set DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Target Price at $16.04

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

DOYU traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. 4,167,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,204. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

