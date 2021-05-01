Brokerages Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price at $94.25

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.13.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,791 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,149. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $114.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

