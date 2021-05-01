Brokerages Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Price Target at $19.04

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.04.

DCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,748,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,423,000 after purchasing an additional 670,801 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $53,769,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 312,741 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $31,780,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $22.50. 513,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,303. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.