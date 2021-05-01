Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price at $40.96

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,951,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $16,283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,473,000 after buying an additional 408,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

PLAY stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.66. 851,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,408. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

