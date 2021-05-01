Brokerages Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT at $127.53

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.38.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.95. 1,038,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,526. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $145.60. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

