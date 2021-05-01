Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Target Price at GBX 2,723

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,024.44 ($39.51).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, with a total value of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total value of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). In the last three months, insiders bought 519 shares of company stock worth $1,421,903.

Shares of LON AAL traded down GBX 71.50 ($0.93) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,070 ($40.11). 3,168,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,237 ($42.29). The company has a market cap of £41.85 billion and a PE ratio of 25.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,991.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,565.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

