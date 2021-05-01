Brokerages Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of UNFI opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $1,770,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

