Brokerages Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.55. Textron reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 361.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $64.24 on Friday. Textron has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

