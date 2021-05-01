Brokerages Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. Rollins reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Rollins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Rollins by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.28. 1,783,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,617. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

