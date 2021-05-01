Brokerages Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.73. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.44. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.