Brokerages Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.69. Huntsman reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 57,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $18,689,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.