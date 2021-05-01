Brokerages Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.37. GoDaddy reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

NYSE GDDY traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.82. 686,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,932. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

