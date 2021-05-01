Brokerages Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.53. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

EVERTEC stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $854,634.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,239,000 after acquiring an additional 333,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,829,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,785,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

