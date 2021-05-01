Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.15). Yelp reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Yelp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Yelp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Yelp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -231.16 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.